The Sensex rose 179 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at 72,026. The Nifty also gained 52 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at 21,710.

Key domestic indices ended higher for the second straight day. The BSE Sensex finished above 72,000 mark while the NSE Nifty settled above 21,700 level.

