Stock Jan 16: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Nifty Slips 65 Points on Weak Global Cues

Benchmark equity indices declined today after having a successful rally in the past five sessions. The indices declined amidst weak global cues.

The Sensex dropped 200 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 73,129. The Nifty slipped 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,032.

In the broader market at the BSE, the mid-cap index lost 0.3 percent and the small-cap index declined 0.4 percent.

In the Sensex index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 10 companies appreciated while those of 20 companies declined. Tata Steel gained 1.7 percent and Titan rose by 1.6 percent. Maruti and ITC both registered gains of above 1 percent. On the other hand, HCL Technologies witnessed a loss of 2 percent, Wipro declined 1.9 percent and NTPC slipped 1.8 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 13 sectors declined while 7 sectors gained.

Realty index fell 1.6 percent and Utilities lost 1.5 percent. Power sector declined by 1.4 percent. On the other side, Metal sector and Oil & Gas sector gained 0.9 percent each.

The overall market breadth was negative, as the shares of 2,507 companies declined while those of 1,336 appreciated. A total of 86 companies remained unchanged.