Startups will define India’s journey towards a developed nation, says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal today said that startups will define the journey of the country towards a developed nation during the Amrit Kaal. He said this while addressing the Startup and State Ranking Awards in New Delhi under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Mr. Goyal urged people of all age groups to join the startup ecosystem and contribute towards research and innovation. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision on Startups, Mr. Goyal said, new-age skills, futuristic technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation will lay the roadmap for the future of India. He said that marking National Startup Day, the Startup India mission started as a novelty in 2016 and has become a part of the national mainstream.

Appreciating the awardees, Mr. Goyal said that Startups are a key priority of the government. The Minister emphasized the need to ideate new ideas in different sectors including tourism and agriculture. Appreciating the startup awardees, he said that the sharing of best practices amongst states should be promoted.