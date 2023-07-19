Star Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat advance to second round of Korea Open tournament

AMN

In Badminton, star Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy advanced to the second round of the Korea Open Super 500 tournament, at Yeosu, Korea. Prannoy defeated J. Carraggi of Belgium 21-13, 21-17.



Priyanshu Rajawat also advanced to the second round of the men’s singles event with a straight game win over local player Choi Ji Hoon. Rajawat, the winner of the Orleans Masters, defeated Choi 21-15, 21-19 to set up a meeting with top seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan.



However, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were eliminated in the opening round. Sindhu’s inconsistent run continued today as she lost to by Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu-Po 18-21, 21-10, 13-21.



Srikanth lost to world number one Kento Momota of Japan 21-12, 22-24, 17-21.



In Men’s doubles, N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor, who won the Victor Denmark Masters international challenge in June, advanced to the second round with a 21-17, 21-17 win over Alvin Morada and Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo of the Philippines. The Indians will meet fourth-seeded Chinese Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping next.