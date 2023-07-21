इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jul 2023 07:33:46      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Switzerland registers 2-0 win over Philippines in a Group A encounter in New Zealand

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Switzerland registered a 2-0 win over Philippines in a Group A encounter, at Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand.

In the third and last match of the day, Spain defeated Costa Rica 3-0 in Group C, at Wellington Regional Stadium.

In the opening match of the tournament yesterday, New Zealand defeated Norway in Auckland’s Eden Park. In another match of the day, Australia registered a win over the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.

Earlier, Olympic champion Canada was held to a goal-less draw by Nigeria in the Group B match at Melbourne in Australia this morning.
Australia and New Zealand are jointly hosting the ninth edition of the quadrennial international tournament. It is the first Women’s World Cup with two co-hosts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ: یو این چیف

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے کہا ہے کہ دنیا ...

بھارت، کَل نئی دلّی میں روایتی ادویات پر آسیان ممالک کی کانفرنس کی میزبانی کرے گا۔

Tweeted By AIRبھارت، کَل نئی دلّی میں روایتی ادویات پر آسیان ممالک ...

بنگلورو میں اپوزیشن کا اجلاس؛ لوک سبھا انتخابات کے لیے انڈین نیشنل ڈیولپمنٹ انکلوسیو الائنس تشکیل دیا۔

26 اپوزیشن جماعتوں نے نیشنل ڈیموکریٹک الائنس-این ڈی اے کے خلا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart