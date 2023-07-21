FIFA Women’s World Cup: Switzerland registers 2-0 win over Philippines in a Group A encounter in New Zealand

AMN

In the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Switzerland registered a 2-0 win over Philippines in a Group A encounter, at Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand.

In the third and last match of the day, Spain defeated Costa Rica 3-0 in Group C, at Wellington Regional Stadium.

In the opening match of the tournament yesterday, New Zealand defeated Norway in Auckland’s Eden Park. In another match of the day, Australia registered a win over the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.

Earlier, Olympic champion Canada was held to a goal-less draw by Nigeria in the Group B match at Melbourne in Australia this morning.

Australia and New Zealand are jointly hosting the ninth edition of the quadrennial international tournament. It is the first Women’s World Cup with two co-hosts.