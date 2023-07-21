Korea Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty to play men’s doubles quarterfinal

AMN

In Badminton, the Indian Men’s Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Korea Open in Yeosu.

Asian champions Satwik and Chirag defeated the Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-17, 21-15 yesterday. They will take on the fifth-seeded Japanese pair of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in a last-eight clash today.

However, Men’s Singles Players HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat suffered second-round defeats in the tournament. The Women’s Doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also bowed out of the tournament after losing to Korea’s Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee 11-21, 4-21. The Mixed Doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy were defeated by the Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping, 15-21, 12-21.