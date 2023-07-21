इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jul 2023 07:34:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Korea Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty to play men’s doubles quarterfinal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Badminton, the Indian Men’s Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Korea Open in Yeosu.

Asian champions Satwik and Chirag defeated the Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-17, 21-15 yesterday. They will take on the fifth-seeded Japanese pair of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in a last-eight clash today.

However, Men’s Singles Players HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat suffered second-round defeats in the tournament. The Women’s Doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also bowed out of the tournament after losing to Korea’s Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee 11-21, 4-21. The Mixed Doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy were defeated by the Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping, 15-21, 12-21.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ: یو این چیف

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے کہا ہے کہ دنیا ...

بھارت، کَل نئی دلّی میں روایتی ادویات پر آسیان ممالک کی کانفرنس کی میزبانی کرے گا۔

Tweeted By AIRبھارت، کَل نئی دلّی میں روایتی ادویات پر آسیان ممالک ...

بنگلورو میں اپوزیشن کا اجلاس؛ لوک سبھا انتخابات کے لیے انڈین نیشنل ڈیولپمنٹ انکلوسیو الائنس تشکیل دیا۔

26 اپوزیشن جماعتوں نے نیشنل ڈیموکریٹک الائنس-این ڈی اے کے خلا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart