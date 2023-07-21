India finishes opening day of second & final Test against West Indies at 288 for 4 in Trinidad

AMN

In Cricket, India finished the opening day of the second and final Test against West Indies at 288 for 4 in Trinidad last evening, July 20. Playing his 500th international game, Virat Kohli inched closer to a memorable century. After a disappointing performance in the first Test, the West Indian bowlers put up a much-needed fight but Kohli’s unbeaten knock of 87 and Ravinder Jadeja’s 36 runs ensured India’s control at the close of play.

Earlier, the opening duo of Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma with 80 runs and Yashasvi Jaiswal with 57 runs, shared a brisk 139-run stand to provide another perfect launch pad, before the West Indies struck four times to put brakes on India’s scoring rate. During the match, Rohit accomplished the feat of surpassing compatriot M.S. Dhoni to become India’s fifth-highest run-scorer in international cricket. West Indies had won the toss and opted to bowl first.