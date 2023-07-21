इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jul 2023 07:33:53      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India finishes opening day of second & final Test against West Indies at 288 for 4 in Trinidad

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Cricket, India finished the opening day of the second and final Test against West Indies at 288 for 4 in Trinidad last evening, July 20. Playing his 500th international game, Virat Kohli inched closer to a memorable century. After a disappointing performance in the first Test, the West Indian bowlers put up a much-needed fight but Kohli’s unbeaten knock of 87 and Ravinder Jadeja’s 36 runs ensured India’s control at the close of play.

Earlier, the opening duo of Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma with 80 runs and Yashasvi Jaiswal with 57 runs, shared a brisk 139-run stand to provide another perfect launch pad, before the West Indies struck four times to put brakes on India’s scoring rate. During the match, Rohit accomplished the feat of surpassing compatriot M.S. Dhoni to become India’s fifth-highest run-scorer in international cricket. West Indies had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ: یو این چیف

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے کہا ہے کہ دنیا ...

بھارت، کَل نئی دلّی میں روایتی ادویات پر آسیان ممالک کی کانفرنس کی میزبانی کرے گا۔

Tweeted By AIRبھارت، کَل نئی دلّی میں روایتی ادویات پر آسیان ممالک ...

بنگلورو میں اپوزیشن کا اجلاس؛ لوک سبھا انتخابات کے لیے انڈین نیشنل ڈیولپمنٹ انکلوسیو الائنس تشکیل دیا۔

26 اپوزیشن جماعتوں نے نیشنل ڈیموکریٹک الائنس-این ڈی اے کے خلا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart