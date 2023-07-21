इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jul 2023 07:33:40      انڈین آواز
England’s Stuart Broad becomes second pace bowler to take 600 wickets in Test cricket

England’s Stuart Broad has become the second pace bowler to take 600 wickets in Test cricket. The 36 year cricketer reached the mark by removing Australia’s Travis Head on day one of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

England team-mate James Anderson is the only other quick bowler to achieve the feat. Broad is fifth on the all-time list and Anderson third, with spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble completing the top five. Broad made his debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo 2007, going on to make 166 Test appearances till date and be part of four Ashes-winning sides.

