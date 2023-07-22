इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2023 01:39:21      انڈین آواز
Virat Kohli registers massive records! Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, AB de Villiers all left behind

Virat Kohli made his 500th International game a memorable in the second Test against West Indies. After being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma’s men dominated the Windies yet again with their fierce strokeplay. Indian star Kohli ended a wait for an overseas ton in Test cricket with a thumping 121-run knock in the first innings of the Test at Port of Spain.

Kohli’s hundred saw him register massive records in Test cricket. The modern-day great has left behind stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and AB de Villiers.

Kohli has most hundreds after 500 games

Sachin Tendulkar has dominated century records in both the formats where he played consistently. He is the leading ton maker in both formats. But his successor Kohli has left even the Legendary Tendulkar behind in the most number of centuries scored after playing 500 games. Kohli registered his 29th Test ton and 76th overall to go past his compatriot.

Kohli goes past De Villiers, in the hunt for Gavaskar

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain has left his beloved friend and RCB teammate behind in another special tally. In the list of most hundreds against West Indies, Kohli is now the joint-second highest ton-maker. He has 12 tons against them and has gone past De Villiers’ 11. The 34-year-old now chases Indian Legend Sunil Gavaskar’s record of most tons against the Windies. Gavaskar stands on top and has 13 tons to his name.

