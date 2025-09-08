Stage set for Vice President Election tomorrow

The election for the post of Vice President will be held tomorrow. NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan will face INDIA bloc nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy in this election. The voting will begin at 10 AM and will continue till 5 PM. Counting of votes will be held after 6 PM onwards.

* VP is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament.

* Voting is held by a secret ballot at the New Parliament Building.

* Value of every vote cast in the Vice-Presidential election has the same value.

* Presently, the Lok Sabha has 542 Members and the Rajya Sabha has 239 Members.

* The electorate for the Vice Presidential election this time is 781 and the majority mark at 391.

