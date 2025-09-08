The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Stage set for Vice President Election tomorrow

Sep 8, 2025
Vice President Election to be held tomorrow

The election for the post of Vice President will be held tomorrow. NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan will face INDIA bloc nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy in this election. The voting will begin at 10 AM and will continue till 5 PM. Counting of votes will be held after 6 PM onwards.
* VP is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament.
* Voting is held by a secret ballot at the New Parliament Building.
* Value of every vote cast in the Vice-Presidential election has the same value.
* Presently, the Lok Sabha has 542 Members and the Rajya Sabha has 239 Members.
* The electorate for the Vice Presidential election this time is 781 and the majority mark at 391.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Six Killed, Several Injured in Jerusalem Shooting Attack

Sep 8, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

Supreme Court allows Aadhaar as identity document for Bihar voter list revision

Sep 8, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

Nepal: 14 Dead, Over 100 Injured as Police Fire on Gen Z Protesters

Sep 8, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Stage set for Vice President Election tomorrow

8 September 2025 10:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal Meets Israeli Finance Minister in New Delhi

8 September 2025 10:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to Champion Innovation at 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai

8 September 2025 10:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Govt Hikes Honorarium of Anganwadi Sevikas and Sahayikas

8 September 2025 10:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments