Six Killed, Several Injured in Jerusalem Shooting Attack

AMN / WEB DESK

— At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a shooting attack at Ramot Junction, a busy bus stop in northern Jerusalem, on Monday.

According to Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom, four victims died instantly, while two others succumbed to injuries in hospital. “We treated multiple critically wounded at the scene. This was a mass-casualty incident,” MDA paramedics said in a statement.

Police confirmed that two Palestinian gunmen opened fire with automatic rifles on commuters waiting for buses. The attackers were shot dead by an Israeli soldier and an armed civilian within minutes. Weapons and ammunition were recovered at the scene.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited shortly after, said Israel was “at war on multiple fronts” and vowed tougher action. “We will pursue those who sent the terrorists, and we will strike them with a heavy hand,” he told reporters.

International condemnation was swift. The European Union and United Arab Emirates, India denounced the killings, calling for restraint, while Hamas praised the attack as a “heroic operation,” though it stopped short of claiming responsibility.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region, where clashes have surged in recent months.

Prime Minister Modi condemns terrorist attack in Jerusalem

Posted On: 08 SEP 2025 9:23PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the ‘heinous terrorist’ attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today.”India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism”, Shri Modi stated.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.”

@netanyahu