Nepal: Youths continue protests defying curfew orders, Death Toll Rises to 19

Kathmandu witnessed fresh unrest on Tuesday as youths returned to the streets of New Baneshwar and other parts of the Valley, openly defying curfew orders imposed after Monday’s deadly crackdown on Gen Z protests.

At least 19 people were killed in Monday’s clashes—17 in Kathmandu and two in Itahari—while more than 400 were seriously injured as police resorted to excessive force against demonstrators opposing corruption and the government’s social media shutdown.

In defiance of state suppression, protests erupted early Tuesday in Kalanki, Chapagaun, and other parts of the Valley. Several youths were detained outside the Federal Parliament building.

Authorities have enforced sweeping curfew orders across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur. The Kathmandu District Administration announced restrictions inside the Ring Road from 8:30 am until further notice, covering key areas from Balkumari Bridge to the Bagmati Bridge. Lalitpur imposed curfews between 9 am and midnight in parts of Bhaisepati, Sanepa, Chyasal, and adjoining wards, while Bhaktapur enforced similar bans in Madhyapur Thimi, Suryabinayak, Changunarayan, and Bhaktapur municipalities.

Under Section 6(3) of the Local Administration Act, 1971, the orders prohibit all movement, assemblies, rallies, and sit-ins. Yet, groups of youths continued to gather spontaneously near Parliament without banners, declaring the government had failed to protect its people.

The violent crackdown has drawn sharp criticism from leaders across both ruling and opposition parties, who said the bloodshed exposed the government’s repressive approach to dissent.

Attack on residences of political leaders

Gen Z protesters on Tuesday targeted the residences of political leaders and ministers in Kathmandu Valley and other districts, hurling stones and setting property on fire.

Protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur. They also pelted stones at the Bhaisepati residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel. The house of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, who resigned from the post on Monday, was attacked as well.

The Bhaisepati-based residence of Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel was also stoned. Demonstrators reached the Budhanilkantha-based house of former prime minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, but were stopped before they could attack.

Also, protesters hurled stones at the Khumaltar residence of the CPN (Maoist Centre) chair and the main opposition leader, Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

According to our local correspondents, demonstrators have targeted residences of chief ministers, provincial ministers and other leaders in various districts despite local administrations stepping up security measures to take the situation under control.