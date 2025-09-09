The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Expresses Deep Concern over Situation in Nepal; Calls for Protection of Rights

Sep 9, 2025

The United Nations has said it is following the situation in Nepal with deep concern. Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, said it is critical that the authorities protect and respect the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression. He stressed that security forces must comply with the basic principles on the use of force.

Mr. Dujarric expressed sadness over the loss of lives and noted that Nepal enjoys a vibrant democracy and active civic space. He added that it is important for the government and the demonstrators to engage in dialogue and resolve the issues in a peaceful manner.

MEA Advises Indian Nationals in Nepal to Exercise Caution Amid Protests

MEA Advises Indian Nationals in Nepal to Exercise Caution Amid Protests

The Ministry of External Affairs has advised all Indian Nationals residing in Nepal to exercise caution and adhere to the guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities amid protests in the country. In a statement, the ministry informed that New Delhi is closely monitoring the developments in Nepal and expressed sadness over the loss of lives. The Ministry also called for addressing the issues through peaceful means and dialogue among all concerned in Nepal.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal Lifts BAN on Social Media after Deadly Youth Protests

Sep 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Nepal: Youths continue protests defying curfew orders, Death Toll Rises to 19

Sep 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Six Killed, Several Injured in Jerusalem Shooting Attack

Sep 8, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

نیپال نے پُرتشدد مظاہروں کے بعد سوشل میڈیا پر عائد پابندی واپس لے لی

9 September 2025 12:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

हिंसक प्रदर्शनों के बाद नेपाल सरकार ने सोशल मीडिया प्रतिबंध वापस लिया

9 September 2025 12:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal Lifts BAN on Social Media after Deadly Youth Protests

9 September 2025 12:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

MEA Advises Indian Nationals in Nepal to Exercise Caution Amid Protests

9 September 2025 12:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments