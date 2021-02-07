Sri Lankan train drivers to boycott railway carriages made in China

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a major setback for China’s infrastructure footprints in Sri Lanka, local engine drivers have decided to boycott operating trains with railway carriages made in China.

The Sri Lankan Locomotive Engine Operators’ Union (LEOU) Secretary Indika Dodangoda recently said that railway carriages made in China pose a threat to the safety of the passengers.

He alleged that when engine drivers put the brakes on the engine,railway carriages made in China continue for a fair distance before coming to a halt.

Dodangoda told local reporters in Colombo recently that railway carriages made in China need to be properly maintained to ensure they meet the local standards. He said that until concerns raised over the railway carriages made in China are addressed engine drivers will boycott operating trains with those railway carriages.