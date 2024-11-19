Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to visit India in December

Anura Kumara Dissanayake PREZ OF SRI LANKA

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will visit India in December, newly appointed Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said. Speaking to the media today, the Foreign Minister said that the President is expected to travel to India in mid-December.

He further revealed that the President will engage in a discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit. An invitation to President Dissanayake was extended during the visit of External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar last month. This will be the first state visit of the Sri Lankan President to any country continuing the tradition of making India, the first port of call after assuming the office of President.