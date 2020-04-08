Sri Lankan PM urges people to support govt’s efforts in fight against COVID-19

WEB DESK

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has urged the general public to give their full support to the government’s efforts in fight against COVID-19 outbreak. Delivering a special statement this evening on the prevailing situation, Mr. Rajapaksa requested all citizens to stay at homes by following rules as everyone’s destiny will be decided by the way they conduct to defeat the common enemy, COVID-19.

The Premier outlined the measures taken by the government to mitigate the pandemic outbreak and appreciated the sacrifice made by security forces and health workers who are on the COVID-19 frontline.

He stressed that in the face of a pandemic, their attentiveness, commitment and discipline will decide whether they will survive. Mr Rajapaksa also urged the country men to stay united in these times and not be divided along communal lines as the only enemy at the moment is Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka recorded seven more positive cases today bringing the total number of active cases to 147. Six people have died out of total 185 cases reported and 42 have recovered so far. The country is under curfew for over two weeks and is being strictly implemented by police and security forces.