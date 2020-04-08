2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2020 12:39:09      انڈین آواز
Ad

Sri Lankan PM urges people to support govt’s efforts in fight against COVID-19

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has urged the general public to give their full support to the government’s efforts in fight against COVID-19 outbreak. Delivering a special statement this evening on the prevailing situation, Mr. Rajapaksa requested all citizens to stay at homes by following rules as everyone’s destiny will be decided by the way they conduct to defeat the common enemy, COVID-19.

The Premier outlined the measures taken by the government to mitigate the pandemic outbreak and appreciated the sacrifice made by security forces and health workers who are on the COVID-19 frontline.

He stressed that in the face of a pandemic, their attentiveness, commitment and discipline will decide whether they will survive. Mr Rajapaksa also urged the country men to stay united in these times and not be divided along communal lines as the only enemy at the moment is Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka recorded seven more positive cases today bringing the total number of active cases to 147. Six people have died out of total 185 cases reported and 42 have recovered so far. The country is under curfew for over two weeks and is being strictly implemented by police and security forces.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Ad

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!