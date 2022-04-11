FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lankan Crisis: Govt allies write to President Rajapaksa requesting removal of Mahinda Rajapaksa from PM’s post

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has said that an interim government under a new Prime Minister must be formed to resolve the ongoing economic crisis. The New PM proposal was among the 11 proposals submitted by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party-led coalition.

Mr Sirisena said, before the interim government is set up, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution must be re-introduced.

Sri Lankan Government allies had also written to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requesting the removal of his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa from the PM’s post.

The 11 coalition allies of the government and the independent group of former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarians led by Anura Priyadarshana Yapa have written to President Gotabaya requesting the removal of PM Mahinda and the appointment of a new Cabinet under a new PM, Colombo Page reported on Sunday. The letter had also mentioned a proposal to overcome the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country.

Sri Lanka is currently under its worst-ever economic and financial crisis forcing people to take the streets and stage demonstrations.

