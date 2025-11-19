The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lanka Sees Opportunities in Religious Tourism with India

Nov 19, 2025

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath has said that there is significant opportunity in religious tourism between India and Sri Lanka including Buddhist circuit and Ramayana trail. He made the remarks at an event to strengthen tourism between the two countries. The event focused on positive outcomes and successes in Madhya Pradesh tourism as well as specific facets of using technology in promoting tourism.

The event was attended by officials of Sri Lankan government, officials from Indian tourism ministry, MP tourism, tourism stakeholders from both countries, travel aggregators and partners and officials of High Commission of India. Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha added that India has a big domestic tourism market of 2.5 billion tourists annually. The event also featured VR based technology products developed by IIT Madras that would help in taking virtual tours.

