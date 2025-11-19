The Indian Awaaz

15-Day Global Peace Prayer Concludes in Thimphu, Bhutan

Nov 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 15 days long Global Peace prayer concludes in Thimphu today. The prayers were held with the collective aspiration for peace and happiness for all the world. 

From 4th November, the Changlimithang ground in Thimphu was transformed into a vast sanctuary of peace and devotion as the Global Peace Prayer Festival unfolded. Conceived by the King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the festival stood as Bhutan’s heartfelt contribution to a world longing for harmony.

A Kalachakra Mandala was created on November 11 for Kalachakra initiations and empowerment ceremony which was dismantled on Tuesday and was dissolved into the Wangchhu River, marking the conclusion of the Kalachakra Empowerment. It’s an act believed to carry its accumulated blessings outward, purifying the environment and promoting peace and harmony.

The Global Peace Prayers drew unprecedented participation of spiritual leaders and lamas, scholars and practitioners from all schools and vehicles of Buddhism from around the world. Thousands thronged Changlimithang Stadium daily to attend the global peace prayer that started from November 4. The historic ordination of Buddhist nuns from around the world further deepened the significance of this period.  The Holy Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India was kept for public veneration during the Festival. 

The commemoration of the 70th Birth Anniversary of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuk coincided during the global peace prayer in which the Prime minister of India Narendra Modi was a chief guest.

The Royal Government of Bhutan hosted several rituals, prayer recitation, Kalachakra Initiation & Empowerment and Buddhist nun’s ordination as part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival.

The Global Peace Prayer united Buddhist leaders and devotees in aspiration prayers for global peace and happiness, hosted by the Royal Government of Bhutan in partnership with the Central Monastic Body.

