PM Modi to Attend 20th G20 Summit in South Africa

Nov 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Johannesburg, South Africa from 21st to 23rd of November to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit. This will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that at the Summit, Prime Minister will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda. Prime Minister is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the Summit. On the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Mr Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. He will also be participating in the India-Brazil-South Africa Leaders’ Meeting being hosted by South Africa.

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Extends Visa-on-Arrival Facility for UAE Nationals to three More Airports

Nov 20, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Yunus seeks Armed Forces’ support for peaceful Elections

Nov 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong Arrives in New Delhi

Nov 19, 2025

