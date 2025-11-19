PM Modi to Attend 20th G20 Summit in South Africa

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Johannesburg, South Africa from 21st to 23rd of November to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit. This will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that at the Summit, Prime Minister will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda. Prime Minister is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the Summit. On the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Mr Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. He will also be participating in the India-Brazil-South Africa Leaders’ Meeting being hosted by South Africa.