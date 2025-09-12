Sri Lanka: Second edition of Chitralekha art exhibition opened in Colombo

WEB DESK

The second edition of Chitralekha, an art exhibition by Sri Lankan alumni of Indian institutions, opened today at the J.D.A. Perera Gallery in Colombo.

Deputy High Commissioner of India Dr. Satyanjal Pandey and Member of Parliament Jagath Manuwarna inaugurated the exhibition, which features works by 21 contemporary artists who studied in India.

Organized by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the High Commission of India, the exhibition highlights the strong cultural and educational links between the two countries.

The displayed works reflect diverse themes and styles shaped by exposure to Indian art traditions. The exhibition will remain open to the public until September 13.