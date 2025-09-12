Trump asks EU to slap 100% tarif on countries, including India for buying Russian oil

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has asked the European Union (EU) to slap more tariffs, as much as 100%, on India and China, the two biggest oil buyers of Russia.

The US had already imposed 50% tariffs, and has now asked the European Union to impose sweeping duties on India as part of their so-called collective effort to increase pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.

The President called a meeting with senior US and EU officials in Washington today and made the demand. He said the US is ready to go right now, but will only going to do this if European partners step up with us.

To put 100% tariffs on India and China is reportedly a pressure tactic for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and comes months after Trump gave Russia 50 days to reach a deal to end the Ukraine war.

The US is reportedly ready to match Europe’s tariffs on either India or China, further hiking duties on imports from both countries.