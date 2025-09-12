Nepal Army extends nationwide curfew in response to escalating unrest

WEB DESK

The Nepal Army (NA), now in charge of national security, has issued a prohibitory order till 5:00 pm today, while the curfew has been extended nationwide till 6:00 am tomorrow.

The army said the move was necessary as violent agitators continued to cause arson, looting, property damage, and attempted attacks during protests. Further notice would be issued on the basis of the analysis of the situation.

However, during the prohibitory order and curfew in place, the vehicles for essential services (ambulance, hearse, fire engine, health work, security) would be operated as usual.

For necessary facilitation, the concerned person/offices are suggested to coordinate with nearby security officials.

On the third day of the Genz protest that turned ugly, a little calm was witnessed in the Kathmandu Valley with the massive presence of security personnel, including the Nepali Army (NA), on the streets.

The Nepali Army has requested one and all not to leave their home except for essential work.

NA has requested everyone to immediately inform them once miscreants target public and personal property and damage historical, social, cultural, and religious places.

The NA requested one and all to cooperate with the security agencies to control criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), which has remained shut since Monday afternoon, will remain closed till the evening today. TIA was shut owing to increasing smoke billowing in the Kathmandu Valley due to the arson carried out during the recent protests.