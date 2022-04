FILE PHOTO

AMN

In Sri Lanka, hundreds of protesters lit candles and displayed banners and placards in Colombo yesterday demanding justice for victims of the Easter terror attacks in which 270 were killed three years ago.

In 2019, local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat linked to the ISIS, carried out coordinated blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on the Easter Sunday, killing at least 270 people, and injuring over 500.