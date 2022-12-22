FreeCurrencyRates.com

22 Dec 2022

Sri Lanka: Power Minister refutes Engineers claim of 10-hour-long power cuts

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera has refuted the claims of the Engineers’ union of 10-hour-long power cuts in January. He added that legal action would be taken against the Engineers’ Union for the false scare.

The minister assured that there will be no extension of daily power cuts beyond two hours and twenty minutes. He added that power supply will remain uninterrupted on 24th, 25th, and 26th of December. Mr. Wijesekara also mentioned that a hike in power tariff is imminent next month and the same would be discussed at the next cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the President of the Engineers’ union, Nihal Weeraratne had said a 10-hour power cut was a possibility as the Norochcholai Power Plant was running out of coal.

