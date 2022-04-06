Sri Lanka: Opposition rejects President’s offer for unity government

Sri Lanka’s National Flag

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sri Lankan opposition has rejected an invitation from president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form a unity government and demanded his resignation over the country’s worsening shortages of food, fuel, and medicines. The opposition’s demand came as anti-government protests continued throughout the country over its worst economic crisis in memory and deepening mistrust of President’s leadership.

Earlier yesterday, the president’s office said he invites all political parties represented in the parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis. The largest opposition political alliance – the United People’s Power or Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – rejected the proposal. The left-wing People’s Liberation Front (JVP) also responded by urging Rajapaksa and his once-popular and powerful family to immediately step down.

All 26 Cabinet ministers handed in their resignations on Sunday, after thousands of people defied a countrywide state of emergency and curfew and joined street protests to denounce the government. Two other Rajapaksa brothers, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa were among those who resigned, along with the prime minister’s son, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa.