Sri Lanka: Indian High Commissioner lays wreath at IPKF memorial to mark 77th RD celebrations

The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka is celebrating the 77th Republic Day in all its diplomatic offices in the island. High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha unfurled the National flag at India House in Colombo this morning.

The High Commissioner read out extracts from the President’s address on the eve of Republic Day.

Cultural performances performed by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre and Sri Lankan Navy added to the flavour of the celebrations thereafter. Earlier in the day, remembering the sacrifices of the Indian peacekeeping force in Sri Lanka, the High Commissioner laid a wreath at the IPKF memorial.

The Assistant High Commission of India at Kandy as well as the Consulates at Jaffna and Hambantota too celebrated the republic day with unfurling of the tricolour flag.

The Indian community joined the celebrations with patriotic fervour. On Friday, the Indian Mission organised a cultural event where noted Bollywood singer, Anuradha Paudwal performed timeless Bollywood Melodie’s to enthrall the audiences and set the tone for Republic Day celebrations