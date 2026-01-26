The Indian Awaaz

US extend greetings to India on its Republic Day

Jan 26, 2026

WEB DESK

The United States extended greetings to India on Republic Day. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said as India commemorates the adoption of its Constitution, the United States joins them in recognising its enduring significance as the foundation of the world’s largest democracy. He said the US looks forward to deepening the cooperation between the two countries and stressed the importance of the Quad to promote a “free, open, and prosperous” Indo-Pacific region. Rubio also expressed hope that the India-US relationship continues to reach new heights and will be the defining relationship of the 21st century.

