US: Massive winter storm throws life out of gear with power cuts, flight disruption

Last Updated on January 26, 2026 1:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

In the United States, a massive winter storm has knocked out power to over a million, disrupted tens of thousands of flights, and left several dead as dangerous cold and snow swept from the South to the Northeast. Authorities across dozens of states reported widespread outages as freezing rain and heavy snow brought down trees and power lines, particularly across the South and parts of the Mid-Atlantic. In Tennessee, the situation has become dire as more than three lakh people are powerless after ice crushes trees and utility poles. Nashville Electric Service warns that outages could persist for days or longer, with crews facing extreme danger as they access and repair damaged infrastructure.

The storm continues to paralyze air travel nationwide. More than 30 thousand flights have been thrown into chaos since Friday, with over 18 thousand cancellations, as major airports are forced to halt or severely restrict operations. Airlines have wiped out nearly all flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National, while LaGuardia and other key hubs remain crippled or shut down.