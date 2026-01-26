Venezuela hopeful of solving crisis with US through Bolivarian diplomacy

Last Updated on January 26, 2026 1:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez said that differences with the United States would be resolved through diplomatic channels. Speaking at an event with oil workers at the Puerto La Cruz refinery in northeastern Venezuela yesterday, Rodriguez said her government would address long-standing disputes with Washington face to face through what she described as Bolivarian diplomacy.

She further stated that Venezuela never imagined that a South American capital would be subjected to a military attack by a foreign power, referring to the event on 3rd January, when US forces attacked Caracas and took by force President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and called for national unity and urged Venezuelans to resolve internal differences through domestic political dialogue, without foreign interference.