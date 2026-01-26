Nepali Congress emerges as largest party in Upper House

Last Updated on January 26, 2026 1:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Nepali Congress becomes the largest party in the Upper House of Nepal. The Nepali Congress (NC) and the CPN-UML emerged victorious in the National Assembly elections held yesterday. The Election Commission of Nepal declared final results for the January 25 elections in which the NC secured nine seats, CPN-UML won eight, and the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party-Nepal (LSP-N) one. The two-party alliance of NC and UML swept up 17 of the 18 seats.

The Nepali Communist Party, which had eight retiring members, lost all its seats due to the alliance between the NC and CPN-UML.

In the 59-member Assembly, Nepali Congress holds 24 seats, NCP has 17, UML has 10, Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal (JSP-Nepal) has two, one each from LSP-N and Rastriya Janamorcha, there are two nominated members, one seat is vacant.