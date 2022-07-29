Sports Department of Punjab to hold ‘Khed Mela’ from Aug 29

AMN

The Sports Department is going to organise ‘Punjab Khed Mela’ in which events of 30 sports will be held in six groups under 14 to 60 years veteran with an aim to identify talent, make a conducive environment for sports and increase health awareness. Apart from the previously held under-14, under-17 and 17 to 25 age groups for the first time, there will also be competitions in the 25 to 40 year, 40 to 50 year and 50 to 60 year age groups.

The Punjab Khed Mela, which will be held from block to the state level, will kick start on the occasion of the National Sports Day on the 29th of August. This was disclosed by Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Chandigarh last evening. The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Khed Mela, said the Minister.

The Sports Minister said that around three lakh players of Punjab will participate in the Sports Mela. The winners of the recognized sports competitions will be able to get grading in their respective sports, while the state-level winners will also be given cash prizes worth five crore rupees and certificates. The competitions will be held in different sports disciplines including Athletics, Weightlifting, Badminton, Cricket, Cycling, Shooting, Archery, Bodybuilding, Fencing, Gymnastics, Rowing, Football, Softball, Hockey, Netball, Handball, Kick Boxing, Judo, Archery, Kabaddi, Gatka, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Boxing, Swimming, Wrestling and Tug of War.