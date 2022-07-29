FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jul 2022 10:51:02      انڈین آواز

Sports Department of Punjab to hold ‘Khed Mela’ from Aug 29

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Sports Department is going to organise ‘Punjab Khed Mela’ in which events of 30 sports will be held in six groups under 14 to 60 years veteran with an aim to identify talent, make a conducive environment for sports and increase health awareness. Apart from the previously held under-14, under-17 and 17 to 25 age groups for the first time, there will also be competitions in the 25 to 40 year, 40 to 50 year and 50 to 60 year age groups.

The Punjab Khed Mela, which will be held from block to the state level, will kick start on the occasion of the National Sports Day on the 29th of August. This was disclosed by Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Chandigarh last evening. The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Khed Mela, said the Minister.

The Sports Minister said that around three lakh players of Punjab will participate in the Sports Mela. The winners of the recognized sports competitions will be able to get grading in their respective sports, while the state-level winners will also be given cash prizes worth five crore rupees and certificates. The competitions will be held in different sports disciplines including Athletics, Weightlifting, Badminton, Cricket, Cycling, Shooting, Archery, Bodybuilding, Fencing, Gymnastics, Rowing, Football, Softball, Hockey, Netball, Handball, Kick Boxing, Judo, Archery, Kabaddi, Gatka, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Boxing, Swimming, Wrestling and Tug of War.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Sports Department of Punjab to hold ‘Khed Mela’ from Aug 29

AMN The Sports Department is going to organise 'Punjab Khed Mela' in which events of 30 sports will be held ...

CWG 2022: Indian women’s hockey team thrash Ghana 5-0; Shiva Thapa wins against Pakistan boxer

AMN/ WEB DESK In Birmingham, Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian women's hockey team thrash Ghana 5-0 in Pool A ...

Chess Olympiad in Chennai going to be very exciting: Judit Polgar

Harpal Singh Bedi / Chennai Impressed with the interest and passion for chess in India, Hungarian Grandmast ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart