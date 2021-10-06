Speaker Om Birla leaves for Rome to attend G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit

Staff Reporter

An Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla today left for Rome to attend the G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit.

The delegation comprises Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh and Secretary General, Rajya Sabha Dr. P.P.K. Ramacharyulu. The overall theme of the summit is Parliaments for People, Planet and Prosperity. A Joint Statement will be adopted at the end of the Summit.

Lok Sabha Speaker will participate in Session -1 on the theme “Response to the Social and Employment Crisis caused by the Pandemic. On the sidelines of the extant Summit, Mr Birla will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other participating Parliaments.