Southern and North-Eastern India to face heavy rainfall

AMN / WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Southern and North-Eastern India during the next 5 days. IMD said, South Peninsular India, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, and Northeast India are likely to experience heavy rain in coming days.

Eastern parts of the country, including Bihar ad West Bengal, are expected to witness isolated heavy showers with thunderstorms or lightning over the next few days, IMD said.

Rainfall is also predicted over southern states, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest and Central India during the coming few days.