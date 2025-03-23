Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

South Korea Declares Emergency as Deadly Wildfires Rage in Southeast

Mar 23, 2025

South Korea has declared a state of emergency as deadly wildfires continue to burn across its southeastern regions, killing at least four and causing widespread destruction. The interior ministry made the announcement in response to the extensive damage caused by simultaneous wildfires across the country, particularly in the provinces of North and South Gyeongsang and the southeastern city of Ulsan.

The Korea Forest Service has issued its highest fire warning level, severe, in 12 locations, including the major cities of Busan and Daejeon. Several highway sections in the country’s southeast, including a key route between Ulsan and Busan, have been closed due to the fires. The authorities have mobilised dozens of vehicles and hundreds of officials to extinguish the fire.

