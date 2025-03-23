Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine, US Officials to Discuss Partial Ceasefire with Russia in Saudi Arabia: Ukrainian President

Mar 24, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today said that a delegation of his country is expected to meet with US officials in Saudi Arabia tonight to discuss details of the partial ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow. Ukraine is sending technical teams to discuss the details of the partial ceasefire.

The meeting is scheduled ahead of ceasefire negotiations in Saudi Arabia, in which Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold indirect US-mediated talks tomorrow. The talk is scheduled to discuss a pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, ahead of the negotiations, at least seven people were killed after Russia launched a barrage of drones across Ukraine overnight today. According to local Ukrainian officials and emergency services, Russia launched 147 drones across Ukraine. In a statement on social media, the Ukrainian president said attacks such as the one in Kyiv were a daily occurrence for Ukraine.

On the other hand, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it had shot down 59 Ukrainian drones overnight, in which one person was killed in Rostov and a woman in the border village of Novostroyevka-Pervaya.

