Over 50,000 Killed, 113,000 Injured in Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Health Ministry

© UNFPA/Media Clinic Gazans identify loved ones killed in 18 March airstrikes.

WEB DESK

Gaza’s Health Ministry today said more than 50 thousand Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war. The ministry says more than 113,000 have been wounded.

The latest toll announced today includes 673 people killed since Israel ended the ceasefire last week with a surprise wave of airstrikes. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its records.

The tight Israeli blockade of humanitarian supplies is pushing Gaza closer to an acute hunger crisis, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA), said on Sunday.

Mr. Lazzarini made the remarks in a social media post, in which he noted that the siege, which is preventing food, medicines, water and fuel from entering the occupied Palestinian territory, has lasted longer than blockades imposed during the first phase of the war.

The UNRWA chief pointed out that people in Gaza depend on imports via Israel for their survival. “Every day that passes without the entry of aid means more children go to bed hungry, diseases spread and deprivation deepens.” Gaza, he added, is inching closer to an acute hunger crisis.

The current conflict began after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023. In those attacks, 1,195 people were killed in Israel and over 250 taken hostage. In the subsequent military operations in Gaza, at least 50,00 Palestinians are believed to have been killed.

After a brief ceasefire, during which several hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, a bombing campaign and ground operation against Gaza has resumed. Since then, hundreds of civilians, including children, have been killed.

Sam Rose, UNRWA Acting Director of Affairs in the enclave, warned on Friday that, if the ceasefire is not restored, it will lead to “large-scale loss of life, damage to infrastructure and property, increased risk of infectious disease, and massive trauma for the one million children and for the two million civilians who live in Gaza.”

Describing the banning of aid as a “collective punishment” on Gaza’s population, overwhelmingly “children, women and ordinary men,” Mr. Lazzarini called for the siege to be lifted, for Hamas to release the remaining hostages and for humanitarian aid and commercial supplies to be brought into Gaza uninterrupted and at scale.