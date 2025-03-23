Japan Panel Warns of Mount Fuji Eruption, Urges Preparedness

AMN

A government-appointed panel in Japan has outlined steps to prepare for a massive eruption of Mount Fuji, which last erupted over 300 years ago. The report, released by volcanologists and disaster-preparedness experts, warns that a large-scale eruption could blanket areas like Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture with over 10 centimetres of ash.

Given the densely populated areas around Mount Fuji, the panel states that mass evacuations from Tokyo and its neighbouring regions would be unrealistic. Instead, people in areas with less than 30 centimetres of ash should shelter at home or other safe locations while stocking up on supplies for at least two weeks.

In areas where ash accumulation exceeds 30 centimetres, evacuation is recommended due to the risk of buildings collapsing under the weight of wet ash, especially if it rains.

The panel also calls for a system to disseminate volcanic ash forecasts and for governments to ensure secure evacuation routes. Professor Fujii Toshitsugu, who leads the panel, emphasised the need for Japan to begin preparing for such an event, as the country has not faced widespread ash distribution in the past century.