South Korea begins mass immunization drive

AMN/ WEB DESK

South Korea began a mass immunization drive today by giving coronavirus shots from AstraZeneca to staff and residents at nursing homes. Authorities plan to inoculate 70% of the population of 52 million by November.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun Chung said, authorities would also extend social distancing rules by two weeks nationwide, including a ban on private gatherings of five or more people. He urged all citizens to take the free jabs.

More than 5,000 caregivers and patients in care facilities were set for the first vaccinations.

Inoculations with another vaccine, developed by BioNTech-Pfizer, are expected to begin tomorrow.

South Korea has so far recorded more than 88,900 coronavirus infections and more than 1,500 deaths.