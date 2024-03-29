South Africa: 45 Killed in Road Accident in Limpopo

AMN/ WEB DESK

In South Africa, 45 people were killed in a bus accident in the northern province of Limpopo. Country’s Transport Department said, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with barriers on a bridge near Mamatlakala, causing the bus to go over the bridge, hitting the ground and catching fire.

The bus was taking Easter pilgrims from Botswana, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, to Moria, a town in Limpopo in South Africa. Only an 8-year-old survived the crash, who was receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences to Botswana and pledged support to the country.