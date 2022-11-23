FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Nov 2022 11:48:15      انڈین آواز

‘Sounds like petty troll’ says Manish Tewari on Assam CM’s swipe at Rahul

Leave a comment
Published On: By

No bigger proof of govt’s ‘inefficiency’ than change of CMs in Gujarat, says Tewari

AMN / WEB DESK

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday compared Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to a ‘petty troll’ after the BJP leader declared Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra- now looks like Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Sarma was taking swipe at Gandhi’s appearance; the Congress MP now sports a big bushy beard.

Tewari said public servants needed to maintain ‘decorum of language and propriety’. “The chief minister of Assam, unfortunately, sounds like a petty troll when he articulates sentences of this kind,” he said.

He also accused the BJP leader of legitimising corruption in Gujarat – where the party hopes to remain in power after next month’s election – calling it a ‘dangerous sign’ for democracy.

“You (BJP) legitimised corruption and then you say you want to implement this model in the entire country. The legitimisation of corruption is a dangerous sign for democracy,” he said.

Referring to the bridge collapse in Morbi district last month – in which 141 people died – Tewari said the BJP had become ‘arrogant’ and believed they cannot be removed from power.

“If such a tragedy had taken place in some other state and 141 innocent people have died and over 180 (were) injured… would responsibility not have been set? Would nobody have resigned? The Gujarat High Court is slamming the state government daily.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart