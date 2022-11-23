‘Sounds like petty troll’ says Manish Tewari on Assam CM’s swipe at Rahul

No bigger proof of govt’s ‘inefficiency’ than change of CMs in Gujarat, says Tewari

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday compared Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to a ‘petty troll’ after the BJP leader declared Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra- now looks like Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Sarma was taking swipe at Gandhi’s appearance; the Congress MP now sports a big bushy beard.

Tewari said public servants needed to maintain ‘decorum of language and propriety’. “The chief minister of Assam, unfortunately, sounds like a petty troll when he articulates sentences of this kind,” he said.

He also accused the BJP leader of legitimising corruption in Gujarat – where the party hopes to remain in power after next month’s election – calling it a ‘dangerous sign’ for democracy.

“You (BJP) legitimised corruption and then you say you want to implement this model in the entire country. The legitimisation of corruption is a dangerous sign for democracy,” he said.

Referring to the bridge collapse in Morbi district last month – in which 141 people died – Tewari said the BJP had become ‘arrogant’ and believed they cannot be removed from power.

“If such a tragedy had taken place in some other state and 141 innocent people have died and over 180 (were) injured… would responsibility not have been set? Would nobody have resigned? The Gujarat High Court is slamming the state government daily.”