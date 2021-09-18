India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
Sonu Sood evaded tax worth Rs 20 crore, says Income Tax department

WEB DESK

The income tax department in a statement today said that actor Sonu Sood has evaded taxes of over Rs. 20 crore, according to NDTV.

Sood, 48, had recently announced a tie-up with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party government.

The tax department said Sood’s non-profit also raised Rs. 2.1 crore from overseas donors using a crowdfunding platform in violation of the law – Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act – that governs such transactions.

“During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidences pertaining to tax evasion have been found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities,” the tax department said in the statement, according to NDTV.com.

“Investigations so far have revealed use of 20 such entries, the providers of which, on examination, have accepted on oath to have given bogus accommodation entries. They have accepted to have issued cheques in lieu of cash. There have been instances where professional receipts have been camouflaged as loans in the books of accounts for the purpose of evasion of tax. It has also been revealed that these bogus loans have been used for making investments and acquiring properties. The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs. 20 crore,” the tax department said

