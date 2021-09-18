India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh resigns before CLP meeting

AMN / CHANDIGARH

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh resigned ahead of the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday evening.

The decision was taken at a meeting of MLAs close to him at his official residence in Chandigarh after 2 pm.

Earlier, hectic political activity was witnessed in the Punjab Congress hours before AICC-appointed observers Harish Chaudhary and Ajay Maken and Punjab Affairs incharge Harish Rawat arrived in Chandigarh to hold a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

The agenda of the CLP meeting is to choose the new CLP leader in place of Amarinder. The MLAs are likely to approve a single-line agenda authorising party president Sonia Gandhi to elect the new leader.

The new leader is likely to be elected today itself. The names doing the rounds are those of Sunil Jakhar and Partap Bajwa with Jakhar being the frontrunner.

Sukhjinder Randahwa, a Jat face, and Charanjit Channi, a Dalit face, are also said to be in the race for the post of CM.

Felt humiliated, says Amrinder

Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday said he had felt humiliated by the recent turn of events in the Punjab Congress and decided to resign.

Addressing the media outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan, Amarinder said he had called up Sonia Gandhi on Saturday morning and told her that he was quitting.

“I thought there was an element of doubt about me. I feel humiliated the way it has happened,” he said.

“I decided to quit; whoever they trust can be made the CM,” he added.

He said future politics is always there as an option and he would use that option. He said he would speak to his supporters and aides who had been with him during his 52 year in politics and decide the future course of action.

“I am in the Congress Party and will speak to my supporters and decide on future course,” he concluded.

