Sonowal introduces Coastal Shipping Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha

Dec 2, 2024

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduces Coastal Shipping Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha

Staff Reporter

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 was introduced in the Lok Sabha today amid din. When the House met after the first adjournment at Noon, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananad Sonowal introduced the Bill which seeks to consolidate and amend the law relating to the regulation of coastal shipping, promote coasting trade and encourage domestic participation.

The Bill is also intended to ensure that India is equipped with a coastal fleet, owned and operated by the citizens of the country for its national security and commercial needs. The legislation has been brought in view of the challenges arising in the regulation of coasting trade and to strengthen the regulation of vessels engaged in coasting trade by adopting the best global practices and meeting the present and future requirements of the maritime coastal shipping sector. It has provisions related to the prohibition of coasting trade in the coastal water without a licence by vessels other than Indian vessels and permitting Inland vessels to engage in coastal trading. The Bill empowers the Director-General of Shipping to issue a licence after taking into consideration certain factors including citizenship of the crew and building requirements of the vessel to create more jobs for Indian seafarers and to promote shipbuilding in the country. Besides, the legislation also seeks to create a National Database of Coastal Shipping.

