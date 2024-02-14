Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan

AMN

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi today filed her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan. Mrs. Gandhi submitted her nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the Rajasthan Assembly. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie were also present on the occasion.

Elections are being held for three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan. According to the numerical strength in the House, BJP’s victory on two seats, while Congress’ victory on one seat is considered certain. BJP has announced Madan Rathore and Chunnilal Garasia as its candidates from the state. BJP candidates will file their nominations tomorrow.