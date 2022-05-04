Slovakia says it will seek exemption from any EU embargo on imports of Russian oil

AMN/ WEB DESK

Slovakia’s Energy Minister says, the country is not ready to join a European Union embargo on imports of Russian oil as part of a new package of sanctions to be imposed on Russia for its military action.

Slovakia is almost fully dependent of Russian oil it receives through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline.

Economy Minister Richard Sulik told reporters today that the sole Slovak refiner, Slovnaft, cannot immediately switch from Russian crude to any different oil. To change the technology would take several years, he said.

European Union leaders are debating new proposals for sanctions, which could include a phased-in embargo on oil. The 27 member countries are likely to start debating the plans tomorrow, but it could be several days before the measures enter force.