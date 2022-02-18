FreeCurrencyRates.com

Six African countries to receive revolutionary mRNA technology to set up vaccine production centres: WHO

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Health Organization has announced that six African countries will be given the revolutionary mRNA technology to set up their own vaccine production centres helping the continent acquire self-reliance against the Covid pandemic.

Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia will get the technology used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna jabs developed in Europe. The Senegalese president said the aim was to have 60% of vaccines administered in Africa produced in Africa as well. In the future, the new African vaccine hub might also produce jabs for diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV. A ceremony marking the mRNA technology transfer will be held later in Brussels at a summit between the European Union and the African Union.

