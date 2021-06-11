Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
12 Jun 2021

Sitharaman holds virtual meeting to discuss infrastructure roadmap

AMN / NEW DELHI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today held a virtual meeting with senior government officials to discuss the infrastructure roadmap ahead. This was the 5th Review Meeting by the Finance Minister with Ministries and Departments on the infrastructure roadmap. During the meeting, Capital Expenditure Plans of Ministries and their Central public sector enterprises, status of implementation of budget announcements and measures to expedite infrastructure investment were discussed.

During the meeting, Ms Sitharaman emphasised that enhanced Capital Expenditure will play a critical role in revitalising the economy post-pandemic and encouraged the Ministries to front-load their capital expenditure. The Ministries were also requested to aim to achieve more than their Capital Expenditure targets. The Finance Minister said that the Budget for Financial Year 2021-22 provided a capital outlay of five lakh 54 thousand crore rupees, a sharp increase of 34.5 per cent over the Budget Estimate of 2020-21. The Finance Minister also added that the Ministries also need to explore Public Private Partnership mode for viable projects.

Champion Boxer N.Dingko Singh is no more

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games Champion boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh is no more. The 42-year old w ...

Hockey: Winning start crucial at the Olympics, says striker Ramandeep Singh

Photo: Asian Hockey Federation Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace hockey striker Ramandeep Singh feels th ...

Virender Sehwag launches cricket website CRICURU

Harpal Singh Bedi / NEW DELHI CRICURU - India’s first cricket coaching website for promising young player ...

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish 'Sadabahar' mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

