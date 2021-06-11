Sitharaman holds virtual meeting to discuss infrastructure roadmap

AMN / NEW DELHI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today held a virtual meeting with senior government officials to discuss the infrastructure roadmap ahead. This was the 5th Review Meeting by the Finance Minister with Ministries and Departments on the infrastructure roadmap. During the meeting, Capital Expenditure Plans of Ministries and their Central public sector enterprises, status of implementation of budget announcements and measures to expedite infrastructure investment were discussed.

During the meeting, Ms Sitharaman emphasised that enhanced Capital Expenditure will play a critical role in revitalising the economy post-pandemic and encouraged the Ministries to front-load their capital expenditure. The Ministries were also requested to aim to achieve more than their Capital Expenditure targets. The Finance Minister said that the Budget for Financial Year 2021-22 provided a capital outlay of five lakh 54 thousand crore rupees, a sharp increase of 34.5 per cent over the Budget Estimate of 2020-21. The Finance Minister also added that the Ministries also need to explore Public Private Partnership mode for viable projects.