Silence Is Not Neutral: Sonia Gandhi Criticises Govt mum on Iran Leader’s Killing

Last Updated on March 3, 2026 2:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter /New Delhi

The opposition Congress party has strongly criticised the Narendra Modi government for what it described as a “disturbing silence” over the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, in reported joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

In an article published in The Indian Express, today the Congress chairperson termed the killing of a sitting head of state during ongoing diplomatic negotiations as a “grave rupture” in international relations and accused the Indian government of failing to uphold principles of sovereignty and international law.

The party alleged that New Delhi refrained from condemning the violation of Iranian sovereignty and instead chose to criticise Iran’s retaliatory action against the UAE without addressing the initial strikes carried out by the United States and Israel. The Prime Minister’s subsequent remarks expressing “deep concern” and calling for “dialogue and diplomacy” were described as inadequate and evasive.

According to Congress, India’s silence is not neutral but amounts to tacit endorsement. The article cited Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, arguing that a targeted killing of a serving head of state directly undermines global norms. Failure by the world’s largest democracy to object, it said, weakens the credibility of India’s long-standing commitment to a rules-based international order.

The criticism intensified over the timing of the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Israel, where he reiterated support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Congress claimed that such “unequivocal endorsement” amid the ongoing Gaza conflict and civilian casualties reflects a visible departure from India’s traditional balanced diplomacy.

The party further argued that India’s stance risks damaging its historical and strategic ties with Iran. It recalled Tehran’s support in 1994 when Iran reportedly helped block efforts at the UN Commission on Human Rights to internationalise the Kashmir issue. It also highlighted Iran’s cooperation in facilitating India’s strategic presence in Zahedan, viewed as a counter-balance to Pakistan’s Gwadar port.

Congress pointed out that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had reaffirmed strong civilisational and contemporary ties with Iran during his 2001 visit to Tehran, suggesting that the present government appears to have disregarded that legacy.

The article also raised concerns about the safety of nearly 10 million Indians living and working in the Gulf region, stating that India’s ability to protect its diaspora during past crises — including the Gulf War and conflicts in Yemen, Iraq and Syria — rested on its credibility as an independent actor rather than as a proxy of major powers.

Calling for a parliamentary debate when the House reconvenes, Congress said the issue touches directly on India’s strategic interests and moral commitments. It warned that India’s aspiration to represent the Global South could suffer if it appears hesitant to defend the principle of sovereignty when tested.

The article concluded that India’s civilisational ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” demands clarity and moral courage, asserting that silence in moments of international crisis amounts to abdication rather than diplomacy.