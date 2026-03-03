The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams in West Asia Amid Ongoing Crisis

Mar 3, 2026

Last Updated on March 3, 2026 1:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed Class 10th and Class 12th examinations which were scheduled for the 5th and 6th of this month in the West Asia region. The board informed students and schools that the decision has been taken due to the current situation in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It added that the new dates will be announced later. The Board will further review the situation on Thursday and will take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from the 7th of this month onwards.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Qatar Airways flights remain suspended amid airspace closure

Mar 3, 2026
AMN JOBS/ CAREER

Apply for latest jobs at Tata Companies

Mar 3, 2026
AMN ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Who After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Mar 3, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Qatar Airways flights remain suspended amid airspace closure

3 March 2026 6:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN JOBS/ CAREER

Apply for latest jobs at Tata Companies

3 March 2026 6:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

ईरान: आयतुल्ला खामेनेई के बाद कौन?

3 March 2026 6:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Who After Ayatollah Khamenei?

3 March 2026 5:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments