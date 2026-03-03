CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams in West Asia Amid Ongoing Crisis

Last Updated on March 3, 2026 1:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed Class 10th and Class 12th examinations which were scheduled for the 5th and 6th of this month in the West Asia region. The board informed students and schools that the decision has been taken due to the current situation in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It added that the new dates will be announced later. The Board will further review the situation on Thursday and will take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from the 7th of this month onwards.